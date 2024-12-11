'Trust your instincts over festive season' say Counter Terrorism police
Counter Terrorism Policing North East has released a statement this week saying UK residents everywhere have “a role to play in keeping each other safe” during this year’s Christmas shopping, festive markets, pantomimes and concerts.
Officers are encouraging everyone to “trust their instincts” and report anything that doesn’t feel right to security or the police.
Counter Terrorism says it is working on more than 800 investigations nationally, “particularly as we continue to see the domestic impact from ongoing worldwide conflict.”
Superintendent Mark Jessop, Head of the ‘Protect & Prepare’ team at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “The terror threat hasn’t gone away. The threat to the UK from terrorism is substantial, which means an attack is likely.
“Our research shows that some people are reluctant to report because they worry they will get it wrong or waste police time.
“I want to reassure our communities that they are not wasting our time – we take every report seriously.
“The role of the public in our mission to keep people safe cannot be underestimated so please trust your instincts, stay alert and look out for each other.”