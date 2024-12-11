Counter terrorism police are asking merrymakers this year to “trust their instincts” and be alert to anything they find suspicious.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Counter Terrorism Policing North East has released a statement this week saying UK residents everywhere have “a role to play in keeping each other safe” during this year’s Christmas shopping, festive markets, pantomimes and concerts.

Counter Terrorism Police are asking UK residents nationwide to "trust their instincts" during this year's busy line up of festive events and report anything they see that's out of place. | Counter Terrorism Policing North East

Officers are encouraging everyone to “trust their instincts” and report anything that doesn’t feel right to security or the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counter Terrorism says it is working on more than 800 investigations nationally, “particularly as we continue to see the domestic impact from ongoing worldwide conflict.”

Superintendent Mark Jessop, Head of the ‘Protect & Prepare’ team at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “The terror threat hasn’t gone away. The threat to the UK from terrorism is substantial, which means an attack is likely.

“That’s why we’re asking for people to bear this in mind and act if something doesn’t feel right.

“Our research shows that some people are reluctant to report because they worry they will get it wrong or waste police time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to reassure our communities that they are not wasting our time – we take every report seriously.

“The role of the public in our mission to keep people safe cannot be underestimated so please trust your instincts, stay alert and look out for each other.”