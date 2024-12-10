An inquest into the death of a man stabbed to death by a stranger in Sheffield has heard how the woman accused of his murder had repeatedly escaped from mental health care.

Roger Leadbeater, aged 74, was killed in a park near his home in Westfield, Sheffield, on August 9, 2023.

Mr Leadbeater, described as a “true gent” after his death, had been walking his dog, Max, when he was attacked.

Emma Borowy, 32, was charged with murder but died in custody four months later.

Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death in a Sheffield park | NW

Following her death, South Yorkshire Police said: "Nobody else is being sought in connection with Roger’s death and the investigation has been closed.”

At an inquest into Mr Leadbeater’s death, which began yesterday, it was revealed that the murder suspect had escaped from a mental health ward at the Royal Bolton Hospital, where she was an inpatient, two days earlier.

74-year-old Roger Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, in parkland off Shortbrook Close in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Coroner Tanyka Rawden heard evidence from Dr Hayley Thomas, a consultant psychiatrist involved in Ms Borowy’s care.

Ms Borowy first became known to mental health services in 2008.

The inquest heard that before Mr Leadbeater’s fatal stabbing, Ms Borowy had escaped from the ward on August 4 and was found hiding in a bush in Sheffield on that occasion.

Three days later she escaped again and was missing when she allegedly killed Mr Leadbeater.

The inquest heard Ms Borowy had run away from a ward at Royal Bolton Hospital or slipped her escort while on supervised leave on numerous occasions. She was twice found with knives when she was located by police.

Ms Borowy had schizophrenia and autism and suffered from psychosis.

Dr Thomas told the inquest Ms Borowy heard voices from aliens and had a history of substance abuse.

She had previously been prescribed antidepressants and anti-psychotics which she often refused to take.

The inquest heard Ms Borowy did not accept her diagnosis of schizophrenia and believed she had a ‘gift which had not yet been discovered’.

Dr Thomas said: “Ms Borowy spoke of thoughts of ‘skin walkers’ and aliens trying to communicate with her.”

In October 2022 Ms Borowy was arrested after stealing and killing two goats from a local farm.

Dr Thomas said: “Police found a hammer and rope in her rucksack. Her home was found in a dishevelled state. There was a shrine with unicorns and teddy bears floating in the bath.

“Ms Borowy said she had killed the goats to ensure her own survival. She was talking about witchcraft and compared killing the goats to killing meat to eat and killing rats in a home.

“She was hearing and seeing spirits and voices. She had no remorse for killing the goats and was a risk to animals and people.”

Ms Borowy was admitted to Oak Ward of Bolton Mental Health Unit, where Dr Thomas was working as an inpatient psychiatrist.

Dr Thomas said: “I was significantly concerned with what had happened in the community.”

Ms Borowy escaped on multiple occasions either by breaking windows, climbing fences or running off while on escorted leave.

On January 14, 2023, Ms Borowy was found by South Yorkshire with a Stanley knife and expressed thoughts to kill others, referencing a ‘blood bath’.

The court heard Ms Borowy denied saying this and said she was carrying the knife for protection.

When asked if there was anything that could have been done differently Dr Thomas said: “Each decision about granting leave for Ms Borowy was different.

“The decisions were very clearly thought through and we were trying to move onwards towards her discharge.

“From my perspective we were struggling with a lady who didn’t want to comply with any of our methods.”

The inquest continues.