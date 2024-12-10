A former Sheffield care home which burned down last night in a major blaze was raided by police last month.

Smoke can still be seen coming from the former Hartwell’s Care Home today following the fire last night in Jumble Lane, Ecclesfield.

The former Hartwell's Care Home in Jumble Lane, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, has been left in ruins following a blaze last night (December 9). | Andrea Smith

Photos show how the roof of the historic building is entirely gone and the interior has been left a smoldering ruin.

It has also emerged the care home - which closed in 2017 - was raided by South Yorkshire Police in October this year.

Officers discovered a cannabis factory with 270 plants worth a total of £270,000.

The roof of the historic house has been completely destroyed. | Angela Smith

The incident is still under investigation.

Fire officers are still at the scene on Jumble Lane today.

These pictures were taken by South Yorkshire Police inside Hartwell’s Care Home in Jumble Lane in October 2024. Now, less than two months later, it has been burned to the ground. | South Yorkshire Police

The owner of the adjoining Jumble Cattery, Andrea Smith, shared these photos and said the building is “still smoking” as of this afternoon.

Andrea added that all cats at the cattery are “safe and unharmed” following the incident.

The blaze overnight was so large one person wrote online they could see it from Shiregreen, while another said it was visible from Thorpe Hesley.

It is the second major fire in Sheffield in as many days.

Firefighters were called on Sunday night to the old Manor Social Club on City Road, where they remained for most of Monday.