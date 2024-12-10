Jumble Lane fire: Photos show destruction of former Sheffield care home raided by cannabis cops last month
Smoke can still be seen coming from the former Hartwell’s Care Home today following the fire last night in Jumble Lane, Ecclesfield.
Photos show how the roof of the historic building is entirely gone and the interior has been left a smoldering ruin.
It has also emerged the care home - which closed in 2017 - was raided by South Yorkshire Police in October this year.
Officers discovered a cannabis factory with 270 plants worth a total of £270,000.
The incident is still under investigation.
Fire officers are still at the scene on Jumble Lane today.
The owner of the adjoining Jumble Cattery, Andrea Smith, shared these photos and said the building is “still smoking” as of this afternoon.
Andrea added that all cats at the cattery are “safe and unharmed” following the incident.
The blaze overnight was so large one person wrote online they could see it from Shiregreen, while another said it was visible from Thorpe Hesley.
It is the second major fire in Sheffield in as many days.
Firefighters were called on Sunday night to the old Manor Social Club on City Road, where they remained for most of Monday.