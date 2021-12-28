Emergency services were called at around 10pm after violence broke out inside the pub and spilled out onto the car park.

Coley Byrne was stabbed to death when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day

Glasses and bottles were thrown during the incident.

Coley was rushed to hospital but despite the efforts of medics could not be saved.

Among those to have paid tribute to Coley on Facebook is Kerry Ward, who posted: “Cherish every moment you never know when it’s your last. Today’s Facebook has been full of a smile that no one will ever forget, such a tragedy to be taken so soon from family and friends! Anyone that knew him, whether you spoke to him for just five mins, knew he was a nice lad, nothing but nice words said about him.”

Ash Broughton added: “I know I’m speaking for everyone here. Waking up to find out you have passed has devastated me. One of the realest men I have had the pleasure of calling my friend, always smiling, always chilling and was always good to see your face.

“Heaven has gained an amazing man, it’s just breaking that your time wasn’t done on earth. You was taken too soon my brother.”

In another tribute, Bradley Ellis posted: “Why you, we have grown up together. Have had so many laughs with you, when we was kids. You are truly missed and will be forever. Fly high my friend until we meet again.”

Aimie Leigh said Coley was a ‘top guy’ and would be ‘truly missed’.

Bruse Trotter described Coley as ‘a good guy’ and said they had shared ‘some laughs’.