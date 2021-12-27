Over a dozen police squad cars were scrambled to the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton at around 10pm last night.

Residents told The Star they heard sounds of screaming and glass breaking in the car park just before police arrived.

Police have now confirmed that a man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed and has died from his injuries.

Today (December 27), the victim has been named locally as Coley Byrne, 26, who is a dad in the local area.

Flowers have been laid outside the pub today. One man who arrived to lay his own told The Star: “I’m devastated. He was one of the loveliest guys you could meet. I don’t believe it.”

A resident on Drake House Lane said: “It was sirens galore, just police car after police car arriving.

"It sounded like a right scuffle in the car park. There was a lot of screaming and I heard a lot of glass breaking and crashing.”

Flowers left at the scene on Drake House Lane. Residents say over a dozen police cars were called to the scene at around 10pm.

Online, dozens of friends and family members have paid tribute to Coley Byrne.

One post reads: “I know I’m speaking for everyone here.

"Waking up this morning to find out you have passed has devastated me. One of the realest men I had had the pleasure of calling my friend, always smiling, always chilling, and was always good to see your face.

"Heaven has gained an amazing man, it’s just breaking that your time wasn’t done on earth. You was taken too soon my brother.

"I love you, bro.”

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses from the incident to come forward.

DCI Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gypsy Queen at the time and who may have seen anything that can help us determine exactly what happened which led to the death of a young man."

Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 845 of 26 December.