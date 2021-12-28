Detectives launched a murder probe after a man named locally as Coley Byrne was fatally attacked at the Gypsy Queen pub, Beighton, at around 10pm on Sunday, December 26.

Coley, in his 20s, made his way back into the pub, where he was found to be seriously injured.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

No arrests over the killing have yet been made.