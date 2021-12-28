The hunt for those involved in the fatal stabbing is ongoing today.

In an update this morning, South Yorkshire Police said: “The cordon is still in place and will probably remain for the rest of today.

“We haven’t made any arrests yet, but enquiries are continuing to locate those involved.”

The Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, is set to be cordoned off by the police for the rest of the day following a murder on Boxing Day

Here is everything known about the killing so far:

- Emergency services were called to the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane, Beighton, at around 10pm on Sunday, December 26.

- There were reports of fighting in the pub, which spilled onto the car park.

- A man in his 20s, named locally as Coley Byrne, was seriously injured after being stabbed.

- He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

- Coley was a father.

- His murder is the second tragedy to have devastated his family. Bradley Byrne, 19, was killed in a collision on the A57 at Beighton in April 2015. Various social media posts refer to the pair as now being ‘reunited’.

- Tributes have been paid to Coley online and flowers have been left close to the spot where he was killed.

- Detectives investigating the murder are urging people with information to come forward.

DCI Mick Hakin, the officer leading the murder probe, said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gypsy Queen at the time and who may have seen anything that can help us determine exactly what happened which led to the death of a young man.”