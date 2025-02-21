Trial date fixed for man charged over alleged Sheffield bomb hoax which caused widespread disruption

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 08:33 GMT
A 47-year-old man charged in connection with an alleged bomb hoax which brought Sheffield to a standstill could stand trial within a matter of months.

Wearing a grey marl sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, Yaqub Younis was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for a 20 minute hearing this morning (Thursday, February 20, 2025).

Mr Younis, of Broad Street, Sheffield, has been charged in connection with an incident starting on Monday, February 20, 2025, which lasted around 36 hours and was centred around the Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, off Park Square roundabout.

The scene at Park Square roundabout during the incident. Photo: Alastair Ulke, National WorldThe scene at Park Square roundabout during the incident. Photo: Alastair Ulke, National World
The scene at Park Square roundabout during the incident. Photo: Alastair Ulke, National World | National World

The building was was evacuated and a huge police cordon was erected, with Sheffield Parkway closed, as armed officers were called in.

The defendant faces charged of affray, bomb hoax - communicate false information, intentionally/recklessly cause a public nuisance and criminal damage.

A trial date of July 28, 2025 was fixed during the hearing, at the conclusion of which Judge Richardson remanded Mr Younis into custody.

He is next due to appear before the same court in April 2025.

