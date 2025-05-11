A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a missing person was found in a river in Rotherham.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in a river near Treeton Lane, Rotherham, on Saturday evening (May 10).

South Yorkshire Police were alerted at 12.16pm on 10 after receiving a report of a missing man who had not been seen since Thursday (May 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a missing person was found in the River Rother off Treeton Lane, Catcliffe. | National World

Officers carried out enquiries which led them to the river, where the body of a man was found at around 7.15pm.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of the missing man have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing.

Treeton Lane was temporarily closed while police conducted their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large police presence remains at the scene today, with at least five police vehicles parked on the grass verge and numerous officers guarding the junction.

Among the vehicles seen at 6pm last night included a van from the Regional Marine And Underwater Search Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, the senior investigating officer, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand news of a murder arrest will cause considerable concern among the local community, and I want to reassure you we are working extremely hard to piece together the events which have led to this man’s tragic death.

“At the heart of this investigation is a man who has lost his life and a grieving family who are now coming to terms with that loss. Our thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. If you have any concerns, or information that could help the investigation, please speak to our officers or contact us directly.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 418 of May, 10, 2025, or report online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.