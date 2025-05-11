These evocative black and white photos capture primary school life in Sheffield during the 1980s.

From playground fun to Comic Relief fundraising and nativity plays, they show the silliness as well as the serious hard work inside the classroom.

This retro photo gallery features pupils and teachers at schools around the city, including some which have closed since these pictures were taken.

Do these nostalgic images bring back any memories for you, and can you spot anyone you recognise?

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Ecclesfield Junior and Infant Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School, High Street, Ecclesfield, in July 1986

Lindsay Nursery First School The whole school assembles on Friday morning at Lindsay Nursery First School, on Lindsay Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989

Rudolph Steiner School Pupils and staff at the Rudolph Steiner School, Sheffield, in November 1985