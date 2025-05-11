Sheffield retro: 23 fantastic photos of primary schools in the 80s, from playground antics to nativity plays

Grinning youngsters lark about in the playground, attentive faces are focused on the stage during assembly, and little cherubs prepare for their big performance.

These evocative black and white photos capture primary school life in Sheffield during the 1980s.

From playground fun to Comic Relief fundraising and nativity plays, they show the silliness as well as the serious hard work inside the classroom.

This retro photo gallery features pupils and teachers at schools around the city, including some which have closed since these pictures were taken.

Do these nostalgic images bring back any memories for you, and can you spot anyone you recognise?

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School, High Street, Ecclesfield, in July 1986

1. Ecclesfield Junior and Infant

Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School, High Street, Ecclesfield, in July 1986 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The whole school assembles on Friday morning at Lindsay Nursery First School, on Lindsay Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989

2. Lindsay Nursery First School

The whole school assembles on Friday morning at Lindsay Nursery First School, on Lindsay Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Pupils and staff at the Rudolph Steiner School, Sheffield, in November 1985

3. Rudolph Steiner School

Pupils and staff at the Rudolph Steiner School, Sheffield, in November 1985 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Porter Croft CofE Junior and Infant School (formerly Pomona Street County School), in Sharrow, Sheffield, in January 1988

4. Porter Croft

Porter Croft CofE Junior and Infant School (formerly Pomona Street County School), in Sharrow, Sheffield, in January 1988 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

