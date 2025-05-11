Treeton Lane: Mystery surrounds incident in Catcliffe with large police presence guarding public footpath
A public footpath off a major road near Catcliffe is under police watch today following an unknown incident last night.
Photos and videos show how the path at the roundabout off Treeton Lane and Main Street, close to the River Rother, has been cordoned off since at least 6pm on Saturday, May 10.
A large police presence remains at the scene today, with at least five police vehicles parked on the grass verge and numerous officers guarding the junction.
Among the vehicles seen at 6pm last night included a van from the Regional Marine And Underwater Search Unit.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.