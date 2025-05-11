Sheffield could see a brief shower on Monday afternoon as thunderstorms sweep parts of the UK, but the rest of the week looks largely dry, sunny and warm, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield looks set to avoid the worst of the thunderstorms forecast across parts of the UK this week, with just a brief light shower expected on Monday afternoon before warm and sunny weather returns for the rest of the week.

Sheffield should be spared from a UK thunderstorm weather warning issued by the Met Office this week and only see some scattered showers on Monday (May 12). | Met Office

While areas of southern and western England face the risk of heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms from Sunday into Monday, the Met Office currently predicts only short-lived showers from between 3pm and 6pm in Sheffield on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures will remain high, peaking at 23°C, with sunny intervals expected later in the day.

The rest of the week looks settled and bright, with clear skies and daytime highs ranging from 19°C to 22°C.

Sunshine is forecast daily through to Sunday 18 May, offering a stretch of ideal spring conditions for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the national warning for potentially vigorous thunderstorms elsewhere, Sheffield residents can expect a mostly dry and sunny week - perfect for getting outdoors or enjoying the lighter evenings.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.