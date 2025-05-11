Weather: Will Sheffield dodge UK thunderstorm warnings this week? Showers expected before sunshine returns
Sheffield looks set to avoid the worst of the thunderstorms forecast across parts of the UK this week, with just a brief light shower expected on Monday afternoon before warm and sunny weather returns for the rest of the week.
While areas of southern and western England face the risk of heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms from Sunday into Monday, the Met Office currently predicts only short-lived showers from between 3pm and 6pm in Sheffield on Monday.
Temperatures will remain high, peaking at 23°C, with sunny intervals expected later in the day.
The rest of the week looks settled and bright, with clear skies and daytime highs ranging from 19°C to 22°C.
Sunshine is forecast daily through to Sunday 18 May, offering a stretch of ideal spring conditions for the city.
Despite the national warning for potentially vigorous thunderstorms elsewhere, Sheffield residents can expect a mostly dry and sunny week - perfect for getting outdoors or enjoying the lighter evenings.
