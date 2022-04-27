Train passengers see major delays as April brings massive rise in railway cable thefts in Sheffield

The number of cases across South Yorkshire, which officials say is being hit hardest nationally, has soared this month, with the cost of thefts estimated at £120,000 in April alone, compared to £280,000 in the last 12 months.

It has also caused around 49 hours worth of delays to passengers’ train times in April as services have been stopped due to the signalling or points failures that cable thefts cause. The figure for the whole of the last 12 months is 89 hours of delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of cases of cable thefts across South Yorkshire, which officials say is being hit hardest nationally, has soared this month. Pictured is Pc Darren Martin from British Transport Police

Network Rail say they are working with the British Transport Police to crack down on the crime by using new surveillance technology and dedicated days of action, with a recent arrest revealed by police.

They said this includes drone monitoring and joint patrols with police.

Pc Darren Martin, South Yorkshire disruption officer for British Transport Police, said: “In the last month or so we’ve had a spate of cable thefts in the South Yorkshire area, at various times in the days and nights which leads to mass disruption throughout the rail infrastructure, which obviously leads to delay costs, repair costs and compensation for passengers that are affected by these thefts.

The number of cases of cable thefts across South Yorkshire, which officials say is being hit hardest nationally, has soared this month.

"The British Transport Police, Network Rail and other agency partners are putting dedicated patrols out every day as well as liaising with local forces such as South Yorkshire Police, round the area looking for intelligence. We’ve got various tactics we can use in relation to catching the suspects, in the act hopefully, or if not via intelligence and seeking prosecution for a conviction.

"The prices have doubled over the past month so people are seeing it as a way to get a quick buck, as it were.

"There was a recent incident in the Sheffield area, where through joint working with South Yorkshire Police, we managed to ascertain a suspect on scene. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted cable theft. That’s currently being investigated.

"Over the last month there’s been a real spike. We’re currently investigating 10 or 12 incidents throughout the South Yorkshire area. It’s probably more than doubled in the last couple of months.

He said the last time they saw major incidents on this scale was 2018. He said anyone who sees anything suspicious such as vans next to the lines could call BTP on 0800 405040.

Olga Barannikova, route crime lead for Network Rail, said it was concerning to see the rise, and there was a need to make sure it did not increase further.

She said at present the thefts were being seen almost daily in South Yorkshire as a whole.

She added those who were carrying out the thefts were also putting themselves at great personal risk, because of the dangers posed by the railway lines.