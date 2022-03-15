Picture shows work to speed up Sheffield to Manchester trains is underway

Work is underway to speed up trains across the Pennines between Sheffield and Manchester

Minister of State for Transport, Andrew Stephenson MP, has visited the first constructions site of the £137 million Hope Valley line upgrade project, together with High Peak MP Robert Largan.

In March 2021, Minister Stephenson announced £137 million for Network Rail to upgrade the Hope Valley line, crediting local MP Robert Largan’s longstanding campaign on this issue.

The delivery of this £137 million upgrade scheme will allow for faster services for High Peak residents and the whole region.

Passenger services will now be able to overtake slower freight trains, allowing more trains to run, and increasing the reliability of services.

Network Rail will improve sections of the railway around Bamford, Jaggers Lane Bridge in Hathersage, and Dore and Totley station, which will have a second platform added – meeting future demand and increasing capacity.

Mr Stephenson met with Mr Largan at the construction site to check on the progress of the work.

There, Mr Largan discussed with the Minister how the upgrade will benefit residents in High Peak, and made the case for the electrification of the line.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Robert Largan, MP for High Peak, said: “This £137 million investment in our railways – combined, of course, with the £228 million new Mottram Bypass and Glossop Spur Road – represents the biggest investment in transport infrastructure in the High Peak in my lifetime.

“This is a really big win for the High Peak and the North. I want to thank everyone who has supported my campaign. This shows what we can achieve when we all work together!

“I am now working with the Rail Minister to get the line fully electrified. Let’s get the High Peak back on track!”

Minister of State for Transport, Andrew Stephenson added: “This upgrade is going to make the line more resilient, allow more regular services, and freight trains to be passed by commuter services; so loads of real benefits for people in High Peak.