East Midlands Railway worker James Noble caught the reptile after it had escaped from its owned and made off between the seats in the carriage.

Diego, the 3ft long ghost corn snake, wriggled free after it was put on a table by its teenage girl owner, causing panic among passengers as the train arrived near Midland Station.

File picture of a corn snake, similar to that which escaped on the train to Sheffield

It was eventually caught by Mr Noble.

Pictures published in a national newspaper show Mr Noble searching behind cushions on the seats – and then holding the non-venomous snake aloft on the train, stopped at Sheffield station.

Passenger Chris Fidler told The Sun: “I couldn’t believe it when I sat down. A girl was cuddling a snake.

“It seemed placid and she assured me it was safe.

A corn snake escaped and caused concern for passengers on the way into Sheffield station. File picture shows a EMR train at Sheffield Midland Station. Picture: Chris Etchells

“Then it darted into the gap between the two seats.

“Its owner hung on to its tail but then let go so she didn’t hurt it.”

“The train stopped at Derby then Sheffield.

“I alerted a staff member but she said snakes were her greatest fear.

“She’d worked on the railways for 25 years and never seen anything like it.”

Railway worker Mr Noble, who managed to catch the reptile, told the paper: “I thought it was a joke when we first got the call.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I pulled back the seat and put my hand in but I was told it wasn’t venomous.

“I’ve handled snakes before but never seen one loose on a train.”