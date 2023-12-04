Owner banned from keeping dogs after one dies, and second saved from euthanasia by vets in Sheffield neglect case

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been banned from keeping dogs after the death of a greyhound he kept on his Sheffield allotment.

A second dog he kept at the site in Wadsley Bridge, which the owner had taken to the vets to be humanely destroyed, was also unwell but is now rehomed and thriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Butlin, aged 60, of Fleury Road, Gleadless, was prosecuted by the RSPCA after a vet contacted the charity over concerns for the dogs’ welfare. He was described in his defence as a caring man, and as deeply upset about the suffering he had caused.

The two black and white greyhounds, both former racing dogs, had been brought into the vet in an emaciated condition. One of them called Mick - who was taken to the practice in a builder’s bag in the boot of Butlin’s car - had already died.

Appearing before Sheffield magistrates Court on November 15, Butlin was handed an indefinite ban on keeping dogs and a 12-month community order. He had previously admitted two animal welfare offences at an earlier hearing in September.

The court heard how a two-year-old dog called Fury had been taken to the vet on May 13 for elective euthanasia after Butlin had reported weight loss and diarrhoea over a period of a few weeks. The dog weighed 23.6 kg (52 pounds) and was given a body score condition of just 1/9.

Fury, pictured, was taken in to the vet to be humanely destroyed, but when the vets sought and alternative, he was brought back to health and now has new owners. Picture: RSPCA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the clinical examination and Fury’s age, trial treatment and/or further diagnostics was advised by the vet before euthanasia, the court was told, but Butlin was adamant that neither would be considered. However, he did agree to sign the dog over into the care of the vets.

Ravenous when offered food, Fury began to gain weight over the following weeks and weighed 29.6kg (65.25 pounds) just over three weeks later. He has since been adopted by a veterinary nurse from the practice and renamed Alfie.

Mick, who was taken into the practice in the boot of Butlin’s car on 1 June, was already dead. The greyhound was extremely emaciated and had sunken eyes and visible pressure sores and callouses, some of which had appeared to expose the underlying bone.

Butlin had spoken to the vets two days earlier and said Mick had stopped eating over the last few weeks, lost weight, and gone ‘off his feet’. When advised to bring the dog in straight away he had refused and instead booked an appointment for June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her evidence to the court, the vet said: “When Fury was initially admitted it was uncertain whether there was a medical cause for his weight loss. Blood tests and faecal samples tested over the next few days were unremarkable. After admission he did not have diarrhoea, and he was ravenous when offered food. Over the next few weeks, he started to gain weight.

Fury, pictured, was brought back to health and now has new owners. Picture: RSPCA

“In my professional opinion there was no justification for the animal to be euthanised, and there was no medical problem with Fury other than issues relating to starvation and neglect. We expect the sores on his legs were caused from extended periods laying on a hard surface, and that he had been suffering for a period of several months.

“Subsequently a further greyhound called Mick was presented by Mr Butlin for examination by a colleague on June 1. This dog was dead on arrival and showed signs of neglect and starvation. His body condition score was 1/9 and he had open sores on his legs similar to Fury.

“In my professional opinion Mr Butlin presented one animal for euthanasia for no other reason than mistreatment, followed by a second animal for disposal which also showed clear signs of neglect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, magistrates were told that Butlin - who was keeping the dogs on an allotment at Wadsley Bridge - had caring responsibilities and was ashamed and deeply upset about the suffering he had caused. He was described as a caring man who had had dogs all his life, but he accepted the level of attention and care he had provided to Fury and Mick had broken down.

In addition to the indefinite ban on keeping dogs and 12-month community order - with a requirement to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work - magistrates also awarded costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Other dogs being kept by Butlin were rehomed or signed over into RSPCA care during the course of the investigation. Because of the disqualification order, any that still remain in his care will also have to be rehomed.