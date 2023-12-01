More cats will be taken off the streets in Sheffield thanks to a partnership forged between two local animal welfare charities.

A partnership between Sheffield & District Branch of Cats Protection and RSPCA Sheffield has given Cats Protection 15 pens at the RSPCA shelter in Attercliffe to use as temporary homes for unwanted cats and kittens.

The Sheffield & District Branch of Cats Protection has recently undergone a transformation, with several branches merged under one umbrella. While this has allowed it to grow, an increase in demand for its services across a wider area, coupled with a lack of fosterers, was a barrier to helping more cats.

This partnership has expanded the number of cats it can bring into care, with RSPCA staff taking care of the welfare of the residents – including feeding, grooming, playing and cleaning out the pens, as well as arranging any vet treatment required.

The Sheffield branches of Cats Protection and RSPCA have joined forces.

James Nunn, team leader for Cats Protection Sheffield & District Branch, said: “This launch marks the start of what will be a long-term partnership between two of Sheffield’s largest charities supporting cats in the local area. It’s been over a year in the making, and we’re delighted to have been able to bring everyone together to share our plans.

“This is about much more than just increasing capacity – it will allow us to share expertise and best practice to work together on elements such as fundraising and advocacy, while exploring new, innovative ways to support cat ownership in Sheffield and beyond.”

Minnie is one of the cats currently being cared for by RSPCA Sheffield.

Dianna Radford, chief executive of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “The year 2024 marks the 200th anniversary of the RSPCA - the world’s oldest animal welfare charity - and we will continue our work to change minds, laws, industries and lives to create a better world for animals and people alike. We believe working in partnership with other animal charities like Cats Protection in this way will help us achieve this.

“As part of the wider RSPCA, it's our vision to live in a world where all animals are respected and treated with compassion. Our mission is to prevent cruelty, promote kindness to and alleviate suffering of all animals.”