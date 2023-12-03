Handsworth Road: Firearms officers destroy dogs after attack on street that left man & his pooch injured
The dogs were destoyed by firearms officers, in the wake of a dog attack on a Sheffield street this morning.
A Sheffield road is partly closed this morning, following a dog attack on a Sheffield street which has resulted in armed officers destroying two dogs.
Police were called shortly before 9am today (Sunday, December 3, 2023) following reports that three dogs were running loose in the street around the Handsworth Road area of Darnall, Sheffield.
A section of Handsworth Road is currently closed, following the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As officers were searching the area, a further report was received that two dogs, believed to be of a bull breed had escaped from a property attacked a dog being walked along the street, causing injuries that required veterinary treatment.
"The dog’s owner also suffered injuries during the attack and required hospital treatment.
"Officers were sent to Handsworth Road in an attempt to find and capture the dogs. It is understood the dogs became increasingly aggressive towards officers, posing a significant risk to the public.
"Firearms officers destroyed the dogs to prevent further any further injuries or risk.
"The third dog was contained by officers and has been seized.
"A 27-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in police custody."
An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the dog being dangerously out of control.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 250 of December 3, 2023.