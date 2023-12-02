We have looked at the Sheffield branches of Blue Cross and the RSPCA and North Anston’s Thornberry Animal Sanctuary to show you just 11 new dogs waiting for homes this winter.
Dogs come in all shapes and sizes and have all sorts of personalities. Some would love to run through the Peak District with the whole family, while others are content with a simple potter around the garden followed by some tasty treats.
If you think your home could be the perfect fit for one of the following dogs, please visit the website of the relevant charity to find out how you can adopt or foster.
If you cannot provide a home to one of these gorgeous canines, but you would still like to help the charity, consider making a financial donation to aid their work.
1. Adopt a dog today
These are just some of the newest arrivals at the RSPCA Sheffield, Blue Cross Sheffield and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
2. Pipa, a 1 year old Pug
Pipa the pug is described as a very sweet natured, timid and gentle girl. She has previously lived in quite a busy setting, but the team at Thornberry feel she is best suited to a quieter home. She could live with children aged 10+ providing children are welcoming of a sensitive and affectionate girl. She has previously lived with other similar sized dogs and a cat, and potential dogs should have a similar relaxed temperament. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Howard, a 6 months old Shih Tzu
Howard is an adorable, young, fun pup who is very friendly. His new family should be familiar with the needs of the breed such as grooming and coat care, and take Howard to places he can meet and play with other dogs. He is best suited to live with children aged 8+ and will require a secure, private garden for house and recall training. He could live with other neutered and vaccinated dogs, but this is not essential. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Remmy, a 1 year old Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed
Remmy is a big goofy baby who still has a lot of physical and mental growing to do. He still needs to be taught some manners but he is a clever boy and wants to please. His new owners need to understand that slow and steady is the way forward otherwise Remmy will lose interest. He is under-socialised and finds the world a scary place. He loves people and will smother you in affection. He needs to be the only pet and could live with older children. Photo: RSPCA Sheffield