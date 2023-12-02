4 . Remmy, a 1 year old Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed

Remmy is a big goofy baby who still has a lot of physical and mental growing to do. He still needs to be taught some manners but he is a clever boy and wants to please. His new owners need to understand that slow and steady is the way forward otherwise Remmy will lose interest. He is under-socialised and finds the world a scary place. He loves people and will smother you in affection. He needs to be the only pet and could live with older children. Photo: RSPCA Sheffield