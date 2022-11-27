Officers were called just after 10.15am this morning to a report of a concern for welfare at a property on Terrey Road in Totley.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and found a man and a woman, both in their 70s, critically injured. They were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Specially-trained officers are supporting the families of those confirmed dead at this time, the spokesperson added.

A murder probe has been launched following the deaths of a man and woman at a property in Totley, Sheffield (Photo: Sarah Marshall)

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley said: “This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.

“We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation. Anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – should contact us as it may assist with our enquiries.”

Information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting log number 305 of November 27, 2022, or by using the force’s online portal via their website at: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.