Totley murder Sheffield: Police probe continues as suspect remains in custody
The police probe into a double murder in a Sheffield suburb has moved into its second day, with the suspect still in custody this morning.
Brian and Mary Andrews, a married couple who were both in their 70s, were pronounced dead at their home in Terrey Road, Totley, yesterday morning. Police officers had been called to the detached property after concerns for the welfare of the occupants were raised.
They found the couple critically injured and they were both pronounced dead a short time later, triggering a double murder probe which has shocked their normally quiet neighbourhood. Police said a 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Mr and Mrs Andrews are believed to have lived in their home for decades, with Mr Andrews, a builder, having extended the property over the years to accommodate his growing family when his children were younger. They had two daughters and a son and were grandparents.
Yesterday the crime scene was sealed off and under police guard while CSI officers carefully examined the house. Police door-to-door enquiries were also carried out in the street.
Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, of South Yorkshire Police, said warned residents to expect a large police presence in the community in the aftermath of the double murder.
She urged anyone with information “no matter how small it may seem” to come forward.
