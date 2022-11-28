They found the couple critically injured and they were both pronounced dead a short time later, triggering a double murder probe which has shocked their normally quiet neighbourhood. Police said a 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Mr and Mrs Andrews are believed to have lived in their home for decades, with Mr Andrews, a builder, having extended the property over the years to accommodate his growing family when his children were younger. They had two daughters and a son and were grandparents.

Brian and Mary Andrews were pronounced dead in their Totley home yesterday, triggering a double murder probe (Photo: Sarah Marshall)

Yesterday the crime scene was sealed off and under police guard while CSI officers carefully examined the house. Police door-to-door enquiries were also carried out in the street.

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, of South Yorkshire Police, said warned residents to expect a large police presence in the community in the aftermath of the double murder.

She urged anyone with information “no matter how small it may seem” to come forward.

Call the force on 101 quoting log number 305 of November 27, 2022, or by using the online portal at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

