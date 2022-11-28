Brian and Mary Andrews, both in their 70s, were found critically injured in their home on Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday morning. They were pronounced dead a short time later, triggering a double murder probe.

Today, Totley Primary School said that after consultation with the Andrews family, the school could confirm that the couple whose deaths are being investigated were members of the “school community”.

A letter to families with children at the school explains that Mr and Mrs Andrews were the grandparents of a Y3 pupil and it names the youngster’s mum as Sally Andrews.

Brian and Mary Andrews were pronounced dead in their home on Terrey Road, Totley, Sheffield, on Sunday, November 27, triggering a double murder probe

Sally, her sister and brother all grew up together in the family home where their parents died. Their builder dad extended the detached property over the years to accommodate the growing family when the children were younger.

Earlier today the house remained cordoned off and under police guard while the police probe into the deaths continued. Flowers were left outside the house as a mark of respect to the couple at the centre of the murder probe.

A 51-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder but no update has been given today on the progress of the investigation, although the suspect is believed to remain in police custody.