Police have this morning confirmed 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, near Greenhill, has been charged with two counts of murder. He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (Tuesday, November 29).

The couple, aged in their 70s, were found dead in their home on Terrey Road, Totley, after police were called just after 10.15am on Sunday (November 27) to a report of a concern for welfare.

Emergency services attended and found a man and a woman, both in their 70s, with critical injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been charged with murder this morning following the death of Sheffield couple Brian and Mary Andrews in Totley at the weekend. Picture shows police cars outside the house on Terrey Road.

Neighbours have paid tribute to the couple, who have been described as pillars of the community by those who knew them, with one neighbour described them as ‘lovely, lovely people’.