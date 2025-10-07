A 37-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of the murder of a pensioner bludgeoned in his home a decade ago remains under investigation, police have confirmed as they vow to “secure answers” for his family.

South Yorkshire was left in shock at the news Tommy Ward, a veteran and former miner, had been viciously attacked in his home on October 1, 2015 with the individual or individuals, responsible making away with his life savings of £30,000.

Sadly, 80-year-old Tommy never recovered from his injuries, and passed away five months later - without being able to pass on any information about the attack to police.

Now, almost exactly 10 years on from the sickening and fatal assault, South Yorkshire Police say their investigation “remains active” as they work to “secure answers for Tommy and his family.”

In addition, a 37-year-old woman arrested in August 2024 on suspicion of Tommy’s murder still remains under investigation - some 14 months later, police have confirmed.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, told The Star: “Ten years ago, Tommy Ward, a vulnerable 80-year-old man who lived alone, was attacked. Although he initially survived the ordeal, Tommy died several months later because of the injuries he sustained on October 1, 2015.

"This remains an active investigation, and our officers are in contact with Tommy's family providing updates on our work to secure answers for Tommy and his family.

“Our priority throughout this investigation has remained the same - obtaining justice for Tommy's loved ones.

“In August 2024, a 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Tommy’s death. She remains under investigation as enquiries continue.”

Speaking directly to members of the public, DI Bolger continued: “This was a horrific attack on a defenceless elderly man, and I am appealing to members of the local community who may hold information about this incident to come forward and contact us.

“At the time you may have been frightened about contacting police, but I would urge you to come forward now.”

During the course of the attack, a safe containing Tommy’s life savings - totalling £30,000 - was taken from the property.

An empty safe, believed to be the one stolen in the attack, was subsequently discovered by a dog walker next to the canal at the back of a recycling plant, off Wharf Road, in Kilnhurst, Rotherham.

It was found on October 6, 2015, around five days after the attack. Tommy was still fighting for his life in hospital at that point.

Information released by police at the time described the safe as being light grey with a key lock, around 40cm x 30cm x 18cm, and was big enough to accommodate A4 documents, weighing around 7kg.

Kind-hearted members of the public donated more than £30,000 to replace Tommy’s lost life savings in an online appeal, in the weeks following his attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.

You can do this online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Contact police online by visiting: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

The correct incident number to use when getting in touch is 202 of September 28, 2020.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org