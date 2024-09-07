The ‘heartbroken’ family of a man who was beaten and left for dead in his Rotherham home has appealed for help to catch his killer.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Ward was found severely injured at his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby, on Thursday, October 1, 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 80-year-old sadly died several months later, on February 23, 2016. from the injuries he sustained in the assault.

Tommy Ward tragically died after being attacked at his home in Maltby, Rotherham. Eight years later, his family has issued an emotional appeal for help to catch his killer. | South Yorkshire Police

During the incident at his home, a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 in cash was reportedly taken.

Eight years later, his family has shared an emotional appeal for help to bring his killer to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We would like anyone who might know of any information about who did this to our dad to please come forward.

“It might be a minor thing to you, but it could be a major part of catching the person or persons who did this to him.

‘You should be safe in your home, not be beaten and left for dead’

“We would not want any other families to go through what we have been going through. It's heart-breaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You should be safe in your home, not be beaten and left for dead. We can't imagine how terrified he was.

“We want justice for him. So please do the right thing and come forward. Thank you, Tommy's family.”

A murder investigation was launched following Tommy’s death, and 11 people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. However, all were later released with no further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, August 19 this year, a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

You can submit information online via South Yorkshire Police’s Major Incident Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY16C01-PO1

You can also contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 202 of September 28, 2020.