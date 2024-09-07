Tommy Ward: 'Heartbroken' family of man beaten and left for dead in his home appeal for help to catch killer
Tommy Ward was found severely injured at his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby, on Thursday, October 1, 2015.
The 80-year-old sadly died several months later, on February 23, 2016. from the injuries he sustained in the assault.
During the incident at his home, a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 in cash was reportedly taken.
Eight years later, his family has shared an emotional appeal for help to bring his killer to justice.
They said: “We would like anyone who might know of any information about who did this to our dad to please come forward.
“It might be a minor thing to you, but it could be a major part of catching the person or persons who did this to him.
‘You should be safe in your home, not be beaten and left for dead’
“We would not want any other families to go through what we have been going through. It's heart-breaking.
“You should be safe in your home, not be beaten and left for dead. We can't imagine how terrified he was.
“We want justice for him. So please do the right thing and come forward. Thank you, Tommy's family.”
A murder investigation was launched following Tommy’s death, and 11 people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. However, all were later released with no further action.
On Monday, August 19 this year, a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.
You can submit information online via South Yorkshire Police’s Major Incident Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY16C01-PO1
You can also contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 202 of September 28, 2020.