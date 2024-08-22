Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This shocking picture showing the sickening state 80-year-old Tommy Ward was left in after an attack at his home has been released by police, as they urge witnesses to come forward and finally help bring the pensioner’s killer to justice.

Tommy Ward's killer is still walking the streets, almost nine years on from the fatal incident at his Maltby home, during which a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 in cash was taken | SYP

Tommy Ward’s killer is still walking the streets, almost nine years on from the fatal incident at his Maltby home, during which a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 in cash was taken.

After years without any developments in the murder investigation, on Monday this week (August 19, 2024), South Yorkshire Police confirmed the force had arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of Tommy’s murder.

The woman has now been bailed pending further enquiries, and police are today (August 22, 2024) renewing an appeal for witnesses as their investigations continue.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “Tommy Ward was a vulnerable 80-year-old man who lived alone, and his life ended in tragedy.

“Today I am appealing to members of the local community who may hold vital information relating to this awful incident.

“At the time you may have felt frightened about contacting the police, but I would urge you to come forward now. We remain steadfastly determined to get answers for Tommy and his family, and this investigation will continue until we have secured justice.”

Tommy was found with life-threatening injuries at his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby on Thursday, October 1, 2015.

During the incident, a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 in cash was also reportedly taken.

“Sadly, Tommy died several months later on Tuesday, February 23, 2016. It was determined that he died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the assault.

Tommy died several months after the attack on Tuesday, February 23, 2016 | SYP

“A murder investigation was launched, and 11 people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. However, all were later released with no further action.

“We are appealing for anyone with information surrounding this tragic incident which could help our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone who can assist police with their investigation can submit information to police online via their Major Incident Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY16C01-PO1

You can also contact them online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 202 of September 28, 2020 when you get in touch.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.