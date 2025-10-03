This week marks 10 years since beloved veteran and miner Tommy Ward was fatally attacked in his own home, before the killer made away with a safety deposit box containing his life savings.

80-year-old Tommy suffered a suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and shattered jaw in the attack, which was carried out at the pensioner’s home on Salisbury Road in the Maltby area of Rotherham on October 1, 2015.

He died five months later, and was so injured he was never able to tell police anything about the person who attacked him .

Tommy Ward died aged 80, after being fatally attacked at his Maltby home 10 years aho this week | NW/Submit

Despite a £10,000 Crimewatch appeal, the hunt for the callous killer who cost Tommy his life continues - a decade on from the attack.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) issued their most recent update on the investigation in August 2024, when the force confirmed a 36-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of Tommy’s murder.

No charges appear to have been brought against the woman - or anyone else arrested in connection - and SYP has been asked if the woman is still under investigation, along with whether any further arrests have been made.

Speaking in November 2015, around a month after the attack and before Tommy died from his injuries, his daughter Jackie Perry said: “They are animals.

“They’ve walked away and shut that door knowing how seriously ill my dad was and they left him for dead, for the sake of money.”

Jackie spoke to the press as part of a public appeal outside Tommy’s Maltby home.

Detective Inspector Richard Partridge, who was leading the investigation at the time, also issued a statement at the same time.

No-one has ever been charged with Tommy Ward's murder, following the 2015 attack | Submit

He said: “I firmly believe the answer to what happened to Mr Ward lies in the local community and I know there will be people in Maltby with suspicions around who is responsible.

“What happened to Mr Ward was a brutal attack on a vulnerable man in his own home and those responsible do not deserve to be shielded by anyone.”

Tommy Ward | Submit

During the course of the attack, a safe containing Tommy’s life savings - totalling £30,000 - was taken from the property.

An empty safe, believed to be the one stolen in the attack, was subsequently discovered by a dog walker next to the canal at the back of a recycling plant, off Wharf Road, in Kilnhurst, Rotherham.

It was found on October 6, 2015, around five days after the attack. Tommy was still fighting for his life in hospital at that point.

Information released by police at the time described the safe as being light grey with a key lock, around 40cm x 30cm x 18cm, and was big enough to accommodate A4 documents, weighing around 7kg.

A safe containing Tommy's £30,000 life savings was taken during the fatal incident | Submit

Kind-hearted members of the public donated more than £30,000 to replace MrWard’s lost life savings in an online appeal, in the weeks following his attack.

Aside from the woman arrested last year, police have also made a number of other arrests in the decade that has passed since the attack on Tommy.

Five people including two 19-year-old men, and a 23-year-old, arrested a short time after the attack on suspicion of offences including attempted murder and burglary have all been released with no further action.