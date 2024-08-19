Tommy Ward murder Maltby: Woman arrested after death of man, 80, eight years after he died
South Yorkshire pensioner Tommy Ward was taken to hospital on October 1, 2015, with life-threatening injuries after an incident at his home. He was left with a fractured skull, broken ribs and broken jaw.
Tragically, he died five months later, with experts saying his death was as a result of the injuries he had suffered in the attack at his home on Salisboury Road, Maltby, Rotherham.
A safety deposit box containing around £30,000 in cash was also reportedly taken from the 80-year-old’s home during the incident in 2015.
A murder investigation was launched by the police, and 10 men and one women were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. All were later released with no further action.
Today, South Yorkshire Police issued a statement announcing the force had made an arrest.
They said: “A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Tommy Ward.
“Today (19 August) a 36-year-old woman from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of murder.“
DCI Vicky Short, the detective who investigated the case on behalf of South Yorkshire Police, described the murder of the former soldier and miner as ‘horrendous, so unnecessary and so pointless’ at the time, in 2016.