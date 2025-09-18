Police investigating an alleged attack in a popular Sheffield city centre bar, which left a man with facial injuries requiring hospital treatment, have released these CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Tiger Works bar on West Street in Sheffield city centre last month.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Thursday, September 18, 2025) shared details of the incident, along with these CCTV images of two men who may be able to assist with their investigation.

Officers investigating are now asking for your help to identity these two men, who they would like to speak to in order to progress their inquiry | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “Last month, on the Bank Holiday weekend (August 25) around 2.30am, it is reported that two men, while in Tiger Works bar in Sheffield, were assaulted by two unknown men.

“It is alleged that the victims were punched by the men.

“One victim, aged 19 suffered lacerations to his face, requiring hospital treatment.

“The other victim was unharmed.

“Officers investigating are now asking for your help to identity two men they would like to speak to, to progress their inquiry.

“Do you recognise them?

“They are both described as white, aged in their 20s and of a slim to medium build.”

If you believe you can help, please get in touch with police.

You can do this online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 124 of August 25, 2025 when you get in touch.