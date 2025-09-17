Construction work has begun on a major redevelopment of a historic city centre property.

Plans were approved January this year to make a number of changes to 43 - 45 West Street.

Constructed in 1914, the unmistakeable building which neighbours Slug and Lettuce and the Four Leaf had previously been used as a men’s salon until new owners acquired the property in 2020.

Since then, it has remained empty and boarded up, with plans to convert it into a wine bar approved though never followed through on.

Ongoing work follows the latest proposals approved by the council, which would see the ground floor of the building converted into two business spaces for both a takeaway and barber shop.

The two businesses will be separated by the central stairwell, with the takeaway accessible through a separate entrance door and would utilise the building’s basement for storage and a staff toilet.

Meanwhile the first and second floor would be converted into a two-bedroom flat, with a kitchen and living room on the first floor and bedrooms above.

Floor to ceiling glazing on the ground floor will be removed, with new window and door frames to be pained black, which according to developers is in order to be ‘more aesthetically pleasing than the current arrangements’.

A planning statement shared with the council explains: “The proposal is to create a two bed flat using the first and second floors. On the ground floor the takeaway will occupy the area to the right of the central stairwell and use the basement as storage and a staff toilet.

“To the left of the central stairwell will be a barber shop/professional use. Access to the flat and the barbers shop will be via the central stairwell with one hour fire doors and separation in the lobby.

“The takeaway will be accessed via a separate entrance door.

“There are now a number of developments on West Street including the one across the road that have business to the ground floor and residential above.”