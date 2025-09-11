Bosses have started recruiting ahead of the opening of a new karaoke bar in Sheffield city centre.

The Cosy Joe’s bar on West Street is due to open in the next few weeks, with a 50 per cent off offer running until October 16.

Signs have now gone up in the windows outlining the opening times at the venue, as well as other offers.

And it adds: “Now hiring at all levels! To join our team send your CV to [email protected]”

Cosy Joes is advertising for staff ahead of its planned opening. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The boards also describes fancy dress as ‘welcome’.

The opening hours are described 9pm until 3am, Sunday to Thursday; 7pm until 3am on Fridays and 12noon until 3am on Saturdays.

The venue is an expansion by a Newcastle based company, which runs a similar venue in the north east.

It is taking over the building which has been closed since the Olivia’s Townhouse cocktail bar shut late last year.

Bosses describe Cosy Joes as ‘Newcastle’s number one karaoke and party bar’, adding it was where Kroud Karaoke was first invented. They have have four DJs across two floors and have a fully equipped suite of private karaoke rooms.

You can also sing to the crowd on their main stage on the first floor.

Directors told The Star that they have karaoke upstairs, and a bar with music on the downstairs floor, with a DJ who plays what they describe as ‘all the fun and classic party tunes’ from throughout the decades.

A notice posted in the front window of what was Olivia’s described a licencing application to Sheffield Council to change the layout of the inside of the building.

And a planning application was submitted the authority to install a new sign on the front of the building, carrying the new name.

Olivia’s Townhouse opened in July 2021, selling cocktails and food, but announced its closure at the end of December 2024.

Olivia’s was opened in what was previously called Bar and Beyond, and going back further, the Varsity pub. It was rated as 4.6 on Google Reviews..

It was part of a chain that also had venues in Nottingham, Leicester, and Birmingham.