Starting university in Sheffield can feel daunting at first, but here’s what to expect and a few recommendations from my own time as a student.

Turning up in a new city for uni is intimidating, no matter how excited you are. Luckily, Sheffield is one of those places you get to know pretty quickly.

The city centre itself is small, and most students live in what I call the “Sheffield bubble” – Endcliffe, Ecclesall Road or Broomhill, depending on your halls. The first thing that struck me was how green and walkable it all is. You can wander almost everywhere without needing to bother with buses.

Although, speaking of buses – I did embarrass myself the first time I used a Sheffield one. I grew up in London, where you just tap your card and get on. But I soon learned that in Sheffield, you have to actually tell the driver where you’re going and buy a ticket at the front. I managed to embarrass myself the first time and still cringe at it now – but at least you can get a discount with your student card.

Of course, nothing feels stranger than being dropped off at halls, sitting alone in your room surrounded by half-unpacked bags. But the beauty of Sheffield is there’s a whole city waiting to be explored. Even in Covid, when clubs were sit-down only (bizarre doesn’t even cover it), I found the pubs and bars a brilliant way to meet people. Nights out where you can actually chat ended up being some of my best memories.

If you’re into the big nights though, Sheffield has plenty.

Mondays are for Tank (Sunken), Tuesdays for Viper Rooms or Tuesday Club at Foundry, Wednesdays are sports socials (Crystal for Hallam, Roar for Uni of), and by Thursday or Friday you’ll usually end up along West Street or at a classic like Leadmill or Corp. Fridays at Kettle Black for Casa are always worth a look too.

The bonus is that Sheffield prices don’t sting the way London ones do. At home I wouldn’t dream of drinking anywhere other than a Spoons, but in Sheffield most pubs are affordable, and plenty do student nights. That being said, there are three Wetherspoons in close range – two literally opposite each other. West Street Live is always a banker if your student loan is yet to drop, and Molly Malones do decent student discounts on drinks too.

Food is another rite of passage. After a night out, the big debate is Adnans vs Aslans for a cheap takeaway. I personally was an advocate for Adnans in the end as the halloumi wrap won me over (shout out to the veggies). The cheesy chips always a hit too, and both spots were cheap and cheerful when stumbling through town at 3am. That said, I did try to save my money where I could, so takeaways weren’t an everyday thing.

In my own freshers week, I remember we did a bottomless brunch at Forum which I would definitely recommend for bonding and some yummy food. Needless to say, we all ended up blacked out, and are still convinced we watched a burglary take place right in front of us - though no one was in a state to confirm.

But the real secret to making friends wasn’t just going out – it was putting myself out there in other ways too. I spoke to the people in my flat, even if we didn’t all end up best mates, because they introduced me to others. Societies are also such a good way to socialise without it always being about drinking. Cheer was a game-changer for me, not just for the socials but for the sober side of student life too. And even if you aren’t interested in joining a society, it is always worth going down to the Freshers fairs anyway, purely for the freebies you can pick up.

Though I’m sure no one wants to hear this, going to your lectures helps you get to know the city and feel more at home too. With my first year being online, I actually never had to brave the walk from Endcliffe to the university campus for lectures, but lots of my friends in younger years say this walk is where they really bonded. It sounds boring, but you’ll meet people there, even if it’s just a “do you understand what’s going on?” whispered across the row.

And if freshers’ gets too overwhelming, Sheffield has plenty of places to escape. The Botanical Gardens and Endcliffe Park are great for a breather, and if you climb up Bolehills with a pizza, you get one of the best views of the city. The Peak District is basically on your doorstep too, which makes Sheffield stand out from most other uni cities. Here at The Star, we have already compiled a list of the best Autumn walks to try out if you’re new to the city.

Above all, Sheffield is friendly. If you’re lost, people will happily point you in the right direction. It’s the sort of city where you can quickly feel at home, even if your first night in halls feels like the loneliest thing in the world. Within weeks, you’ll have memories you’ll laugh about forever and West Street will feel like a second home.