Dearne Valley Parkway: Cyclist suffers broken bones in collision with lorry on Barnsley dual carriageway
The collision, involving a heavy goods vehicle and a cyclist, took place on the Dearne Valley Parkway in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley on the morning of Thursday, September 12, 2024, with police called in connection at 11.47am.
Appealing for witnesses, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Wednesday, September 18, 2024): “It is reported that a blue HGV Tipper was travelling on Doncaster Road before approaching the junction of Dearne Valley Parkway before it was involved in a collision with a pedal cyclist.
“The cyclist, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital with suspected broken bones, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
“The driver of the HGV remained on the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.
“We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage that could help in our investigation.”
Members of the public are asked to submit any dashcam footage through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-footage-sought-following-road-traffic-collision-in-goldthorpe.
If you have any other information that may help our officers with their enquiries, please call us on 101 or visit our website, quoting incident number 309 of September 12, 2024.
You can report information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
