Dearne Valley Parkway: Cyclist suffers broken bones in collision with lorry on Barnsley dual carriageway

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Witnesses are being urged to come forward, following a two-vehicle Barnsley collision that has left a cyclist with broken bones.

The collision, involving a heavy goods vehicle and a cyclist, took place on the Dearne Valley Parkway in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley on the morning of Thursday, September 12, 2024, with police called in connection at 11.47am.

Appealing for witnesses, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Wednesday, September 18, 2024): “It is reported that a blue HGV Tipper was travelling on Doncaster Road before approaching the junction of Dearne Valley Parkway before it was involved in a collision with a pedal cyclist. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The collision, involving a heavy goods vehicle and a cyclist, took place on the Dearne Valley Parkway in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley on the morning of Thursday, September 12, 2024, with police called in connection at 11.47amThe collision, involving a heavy goods vehicle and a cyclist, took place on the Dearne Valley Parkway in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley on the morning of Thursday, September 12, 2024, with police called in connection at 11.47am
The collision, involving a heavy goods vehicle and a cyclist, took place on the Dearne Valley Parkway in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley on the morning of Thursday, September 12, 2024, with police called in connection at 11.47am | 3rd party/Google

“The cyclist, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital with suspected broken bones, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The driver of the HGV remained on the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries. 

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage that could help in our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are asked to submit any dashcam footage through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-footage-sought-following-road-traffic-collision-in-goldthorpe.

If you have any other information that may help our officers with their enquiries, please call us on 101 or visit our website, quoting incident number 309 of September 12, 2024.

You can report information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.