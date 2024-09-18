Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rotherham man’s persistent campaign of coercive control left his former girlfriend in such fear that she has become ‘fixated’ with the home security system she installed to protect herself.

Luke Hatswell’s relationship with the complainant only lasted for a matter of weeks, but after she attempted to end their brief romance, he began to stalk, threaten and ‘manipulate’ her in a toxic pattern of behaviour that only came to an end when he assaulted her and a neighbour outside her home, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Sentencing Hatswell, the judge, Recorder Mark Guiliani, told him: “It became very quickly apparent to her that this was not a stable, loving relationship of partners.

“You had an appalling attitude towards women, and considered [it her role] to be at your beck-and-call and to adjust her lifestyle to ensure that you - and you alone - were the centre of her world.”

Recorder Guilliani told a hearing held on September 17, 2024 that the complainant realised Hatswell, aged 35, was a ‘calculating individual’ and quickly ‘brought the relationship to an end’.

“You trapped her, she describes you as becoming manipulative when she told you she wanted to end the relationship, repeatedly calling her and messaging her. You made her feel guilty…you made threats to her, and her mother, saying you would burn her mother’s car down.

“You also used your daughter to manipulate her emotions,” Recorder Guiliani said.

Hatswell, of Moorhouse Lane, Rotherham, continued to bombard the complainant with calls and texts, and on one occasion, after hearing the complainant had arranged a day out with a friend, Hatswell repeatedly called her in an attempt to ascertain where she was.

Recorder Guiliani told Hatswell: “She felt compelled to answer, concerned that you would make things worse…you turned up at a public house where you knew she’d be.”

Prosecutor, Mark Thomas, described how Hatswell demanded the complainant come outside to see him, and told her she should get inside his car, before grabbing her hair.

When the complainant refused to get into his vehicle, he threatened to pull her hair harder, and she eventually got into his car as requested.

“It’s clear she did not get into the car voluntarily…you should consider yourself fortunate that the Crown Prosecution Service did not see to it that you were charged with more serious offences for what was clearly false imprisonment and kidnap,” continued Recorder Guiliani.

On another occasion, Hatswell turned up at the complainant’s home and demanded that she immediately repay money owed and return presents he had bought for her, and said he would forget about it all if she agreed to spend an evening with him.

“You sought to blackmail her,” Recorder Guiliani told Hatswell.

Hatswell also turned up at the complainant’s work place, and bombarded her with calls to her work number, after she blocked him on her personal phone.

Hatswell’s campaign of control was finally brought to an end after he phoned the complainant and told her he was on his way to her home.

Describing what happened next, Recorder Guiliani said: “You were told not to come, you ignored her. You were then told repeatedly to leave the property. You grabbed a plant pot and threw it at her door.”

Mr Thomas described how Hatswell then proceeded to headbutt the complainant, and as the incident was ongoing, the complainant’s neighbour came outside and attempted to intervene.

“The defendant then spat in his face. There were some abusive remarks, and the defendant said he didn’t care that the police were being called,” Mr Thomas said.

Hatswell was subsequently arrested, and Mr Thomas said that when Hatswell was interviewed by police the following day, he tested positive for cocaine.

In a statement read to the court, the complainant said that in the wake of Hatswell’s offending, she had felt it necessary to rearrange her furniture in order to block her front door, and make it impossible for him to enter her property, adding that she had also installed a home security system.

She described becoming ‘fixated’ on continually checking them for any sign of Hatswell at her home on her security cameras, and said she feels as though she cannot relax in her own home.

The complainant’s neighbour suffers from a weakened immune system, and had to go to accident and emergency to be checked over, following the incident.

He described feeling ‘threatened’ and ‘on edge’ as a result of Hatswell’s actions, in his statement to the court.

Hatswell pleaded guilty to offences of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship, stalking, two counts of common assault and one of criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Mr Thomas told the court that Hatswell has a number of previous convictions, including ones for stalking and battery, committed in 2019 against another former partner.

Defending, Tim Gaubert said Hatswell is someone who served his country in the army, during two tours of Afghanistan, and has since been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mr Gaubert said that while Hatswell’s condition does not excuse his behaviour, it does have a ‘bearing’ on how he ‘conducts relationships’.

“On any view, he is very needy…and struggles within relationships,” Mr Gaubert told the court, adding that Hatswell has taken the initiative to seek help by working with a psychotherapist.

Mr Gaubert told the court that Hatswell has enjoyed success through his three businesses, all of which could be jeopardised should he receive a sentence of immediate imprisonment. Mr Gaubert said Hatswell earns a good wage, and would be in a position to pay compensation.

Recorder Guiliani said Mr Gaubert’s submissions had ‘persuaded’ him not to send Hatswell straight to custody, and he sentenced him to 14 months’ custody, suspended for two years, with a number of requirements.

Hatswell was told he must complete a building better relationships programme, along with a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement programme and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £5,000 to the complainant, and £500 to her neighbour.

Recorder Giuliani also granted a restraining order, which prohibits Hatswell from contacting the complainant for a period of 10 years.