Three men charged with raping teenage girls in Rotherham set to go on trial

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 20th Feb 2025, 07:37 BST

Three men charged with rape and other offences following an investigation into the abuse of two teenage girls in Rotherham will go on trial next year, a judge has said.

Basharat Dad, aged 40, Nasser Dad, 44, and Reza Tavakoli, 54, were arrested as part Operation Stovewood, run by the National Crime Agency. It is investigating child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Three men have been charged with a series of rapes of a teenage girl in Rotherham.
Three men have been charged with a series of rapes of a teenage girl in Rotherham. | NCA

The trio were due to enter pleas at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday but this did not happen after there were problems producing Basharat Dad and Nasser Dad from prison.

Judge Sarah Wright fixed a provisional trial date for November 30, 2026, after hearing there was no sooner slot available because of the current backlog of cases in crown courts.

But Judge Wright said she would be making further inquiries to see if the trial could be brought forward.

The NCA alleges that offences the three men have been charged with happened in the Rotherham area between March 2004 and December 2009 and involved two female victims who were aged between 13 and 16 at the time.

Basharat Dad, formerly of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, is charged with 13 counts of rape, four offences of trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation, and one offence of false imprisonment.

Nasser Dad, formerly of Cranworth Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, is charged with two counts of rape.

Tavakoli, of Upperthorpe, Sheffield, is charged with one offence of rape and one of false imprisonment.

The defendants will appear again for a case management hearing on March 24 .

