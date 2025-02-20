Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield man has been hauled before the courts after he sexually assaulted a woman, forcing her against a wall as he exposed his genitals, leaving her in fear she would be raped.

James Jones subjected the complainant to the terrifying ordeal, after following her and telling her he ‘wanted her,’ Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Jones ignored the complainant's protestations, with her repeatedly telling him ‘no,’ and continued to follow her, prosecutor, Nicola Quinney, told a hearing held on February 19, 2025.

Ms Quinney described how Jones, aged 34, proceeded to force the woman against a wall, before exposing his ‘naked genitals’ and putting his ‘whole body against her’.

Eventually, she managed to ‘push him off,’ Ms Quinney told the court.

She continued: “[The complainant] was scared he was about to rape her…he chased her through the building, but didn’t chase her after she got outside.”

The complainant, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, was able to escape Jones, and the police were called to the scene.

In a statement read to the court, the woman said the incident had ‘really shaken her up’.

She added that Jones’ behaviour had left her fearing that if he ‘was capable of doing this to me, he is capable of doing the same or worse to someone else’.

Ms Quinney described the incident as ‘prolonged,’ and said it was estimated to have lasted for around five minutes.

Commenting on the impact his crimes has had on the complainant, the judge, Recorder Peter Makepeace, told Jones: “She was understandably very concerned and frightened...she was understandably scared you were going to rape her.”

Recorder Makepeace also praised the complainant for the consideration she had shown towards others in her victim impact statement.

Ms Quinney said Jones, of Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill, Sheffield, has a single conviction of battery on his criminal record, dating back to 2019.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident, which took place on September 19, 2024, at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Chris Aspinall referred Recorder Makepeace, to a number of reports prepared on his behalf, including a pre-sentence report, a psychiatric report, and a liaison and diversion report.

Recorder Makepeace told the court that the reports have revealed that Jones has a ‘history of paranoid schizophrenia which is exacerbated by drug use’.

He said he regarded Jones’ drug use as a form of ‘self medicating,’ which ‘arises out of traumatic events in your childhood’.

“You are in a self-perpetuating cycle,” Recorder Makepeace told Jones.

Recorder Makepeace told Jones that he regarded the fact Jones had been in prison on remand for five months, or the equivalent of a 10-month sentence, as having a ‘considerable impact’ in the sentence he was to impose.

He sentenced Jones to an 18-month community order, with numerous requirements including: 43 sessions on an accredited sex offenders’ treatment programme; a 55-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a nine-month drug rehabilitation treatment programme.

Recorder Makepeace continued: “The probation service will work with you in a number of different ways to ensure you don’t commit this sort of offence, and to support your rehabilitation back into the community once you are released from this establishment.”