A police officer was mauled by a dog until she bled when its owner shouted ‘come get them, Rex’ during his arrest in Rotherham.

On August 2, 2024, police arrived to arrest Cameron Bullock, then aged 20, at his home in Hatherley Road, Swinton, over reports he had struck his partner the day before.

A Rotherham man - Cameron Bullock, 20, from Swinton - pleaded guilty to owning a dangerous dog after shouting "come get them, Rex" while he was being arrested by two officers, leading to one of them being mauled on the arm. | National World

However, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard today (February 19) how, during the arrest, Bullock assaulted both officers with punches, and kicks and even attempted to bite one on the leg.

Then, when officers forced the young man to the ground, he shouted out loud: “Come get them, Rex.”

It was then that ‘Rex,’ a mastiff-type dog, suddenly appeared from inside the house before mauling one of the officers.

The court was shown photos of the officer’s bleeding arm and bruised leg after the attack.

Bullock used the opportunity to escape from police, but was detained soon afterwards.

The now 21-year-old initially denied all charges, but in court yesterday pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He pleaded not guilty to common assault over hitting his partner the day before the incident, but was found guilty.

In the incident on August 1, 2024, a 999 call was made at around 10pm by Bullock’s then-partner who claimed he had been drinking and threatened to “smack her mouth” while they were in a car together, then claimed he was following her down a street.

In the phone call, which was played in court, the partner claimed Bullock had already hit her, but in bodyworn footage from an officer later that evening, she claimed he only threatened to hit her. The partner did not attend court to give evidence.

It was suggested in court Bullock’s partner could have fabricated or embellished events on the night of August 1. Prosecution counsel Aimilia Katsoulakis successfully argued this was not the case.

Bullock stood to give evidence, where he denied hitting his partner and said that he was following her because they had had an argument and wanted to see where she was going, before turning back, collecting the woman’s own dog from the car and going home.

Magistrates, led by Mrs Holding, said they were “sure beyond reasonable doubt” he had hit the woman and found Bullock guilty of common assault.

Bullock’s defence solicitor, Connie Coombes, told the court Rex the dog had not been trained to attack and was a bonded rescue dog that would have been “deeply distressed” by the sight of officers forcing his owner to the floor.

Rex has reportedly been in kennels in police custody since the incident in August 2024.

Bullock will appear at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on June 6, 2025, for sentencing.