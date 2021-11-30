Three fire engines sent to house blaze on Waverley estate near Sheffield

Three fire engines were sent out after a fire broke out in a house on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 2:34 pm

Fire crews from the Parkway, Birley Moor and Aston fire stations were deployed to the incident at 8.45pm last night, spending nearly an hour at the scene - a house on Maple Court, Waverley, between Handsworth and Catcliffe, at 8.45pm.

They found a cooker ablaze.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 9.35pm.”

File picture shows firefighter. Fire crews were sent to a fire at Waverley, Sheffield, last night

