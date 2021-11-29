Six fire engines dispatched after blaze breaks out in block of flats at Boston Street, Sheffield
Six fire engines were called out after a fire broke out in a block of flats near Sheffield city centre.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:49 pm
Crews were sent to the scene of the blaze at Boston Street at 7.40pm after receiving an emergency call on Sunday evening about the incident.
Firefighters were at the scene for nearly an hour.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The accidental fire was in a communal kitchen area. Luckily there were no reports of any casualties. The crews left the scene at 8:35pm.”