Crews were sent to the scene of the blaze at Boston Street at 7.40pm after receiving an emergency call on Sunday evening about the incident.

Firefighters were at the scene for nearly an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture shows firefighters. Six fire engines were sent to fight a fire near Boston Street, Highfield.