Police and paramedics were called out on Saturday night after the incident on St Ronan’s Road, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, and found a man with a head injury, which police described as consistent with a firearms discharge. He was taken to hospital with not life-threatening injuries and was later discharged.

Police today said three men, two 22-year-olds and a 21-year-old, were arrested last night (October 24) in what they described as the Abbeydale area following investigations by the South Yorkshire Police Armed Crime Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater, leading the investigation, said: “We understand that this incident will have caused some concern in the community and would like to reassure those people that we believed this to be an isolated incident. Thankfully, the man did not suffer life-threatening injuries but it could have been much worse which is why we’re dedicated to finding who may have been responsible for such a reckless act.

“An extensive amount of lines of enquiry have already been followed up and last night’s arrests are a huge step forward in our efforts to get to the bottom of what happened. We’re still continuing to ask that anyone with information gets in touch – whether that’s anyone who may have witnessed anything, has any dashcam footage or may have seen anything suspicious.

“Even the smallest bit of information may assist with our on-going investigation.”

Calling 101, quoting incident 1154 of October 22 or log onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/