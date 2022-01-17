Sheffield history: Nine pictures looking at Nether Edge through the years

Midwives, nursing staff and protesters are pictured at a demonstration to keep the Nether Edge Maternity Unit open in 1987
Nether Edge has a rich history going back 200 years and beyond. Before the mid-19th century it was a cluster of cottages which then saw huge development and became the community we know today

By Tim Hopkinson
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:26 pm

Local cutler George Wostenholm bought a large area of land to the east of Brincliffe Edge in 1836 and lived in Kenwood House which is now the Kenwood Hall Hotel.

Nether Edge is a thriving neighbourhood today and home to schools, churches and community groups.

Our pictures put the focus on the more recent history in Nether Edge – can you spot anyone you know?

1. Union tug-of-war

Regulars at the Union Hotel, Nether Edge pulled themselves together in a tug of war contest to raise money for Alzheimer's Disease Association in November 1999. Pictured are the Merlin Theatre and St Andrew's Scouts teams.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

2. Victorian horse tram

The buildings have changed little since this picture from Victorian times with the horse-drawn tram making its way up Moncrieffe Road apart from the tram stop which can be seen in the centre.

Photo: submitted

3. Christmas performers

Children from the Montessori school in Psalter Lane are pictured during their Christmas production at the Merlin Theatre, Nether Edge, in 1996.

Photo: Stuart Hastings

4. Scarborough's design

Joe Scarborough is pictured with his latest Christmas card design alongside the landlord and landlady of the Union Pub, Nether Edge, Paddy and Beryl Sullivan in 1996

Photo: Barry Richardson

