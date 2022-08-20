The Star has reported on a total of seven shootings that have taken place in Sheffield since the beginning of the year, and while some have not resulted in anyone being hurt, others have caused serious injuries and – in one case – proved fatal.

Here we have listed the location of every gun-related incident that we are aware of.

South Yorkshire Police have also responded to what Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy describes as a ‘slight increase’ in firearms discharges in early 2021 by setting up an ‘armed crime team’.

Det Supt Murphy said the team has recently brought a number of criminals to justice including a trio sentenced to 60 years for a double-shooting on the Manor estate.

The force has also sought to reduce gun violence in the city through its Operation Musketeer, through which undercover officers have targeted known drug lines in the city.

Launched last year, Det Supt Murphy said the operation was predicated on the ‘increase in violence and firearms discharges which predominantly do link to the drugs trade’ and organised crime groups, and has so far resulted in the conviction of at least 27 criminals.

Where possible, we have included a crime reference number for every incident included within this gallery of shooting locations.

Anyone with information that could help South Yorkshire Police with their investigations, should contact the force.

You can do this via their online portal at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ through their live chat, or by calling 101.

1. Man shot on Beaumont Mews, Manor Emergency services were called to Beaumont Mews, in the Manor area, at around 2.40pm on Monday, August 8, to reports of an assault. They found a 45-year-old man with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged. Gareth Houlden, aged 43, of Beaumont Mews, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a firearm. John Smedley, 44, of Manor Park Crescent, is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Luke Duncan, 29, of Chesterfield Road, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm. All appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 11 and were remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date. Picture: Google

2. Shooting on Rotherham Road, Killamarsh Police have launched an investigation after gunshots were heard near Rotherham Road in Killamarsh in the early hours of Sunday, July 24. Derbyshire Police were called to the area at around 1.50am on Sunday, July 24, after members of the public reported hearing gunshots 25 minutes earlier. Officers want to hear from motorist with dashcams or residents with private CCTV. Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Picture: Google

3. White Thorns Drive, Batemoor Violence flared on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield, on the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022, with police called to the scene at around 7pm after receiving reports that a man had been shot. The force subsequently confirmed that two men had been injured during the incident, one of whom suffered 'life-altering injuries'. No arrests have been made. Call police on 101, quoting incident number 853 of July 15

4. Shots fired at Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street, Beighton A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said at the time: "An investigation is underway after a reported firearm discharge in Beighton, Sheffield, on Friday, April 22. "At 6.35pm, callers reported that shots had been fired towards the Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street. There was damage caused to the windows which was consistent with a firearm being discharged. Nobody was injured. "Detectives are now carrying out numerous enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, in order to identify and trace the offenders and the vehicle involved." Picture: Google