Police have seized thousands of illegal vapes, made multiple arrests and gathered “valuable intelligence,” as part of an operation to tackle money laundering and criminal use of cash-intensive high street businesses.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation was carried out by between South Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Team and Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Team.

It is part of Operation Machinize, the ongoing National Crime Agency-coordinated operation to tackle money laundering and criminal use of cash-intensive high street businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of illegal vapes have been seized | Submit

As part of the operation, over £15,000 of illegal and counterfeit goods were seized during joint raids carried out alongside Trading Standards colleagues in Rotherham.

In Sheffield, officers made two arrests in connection with immigration offences during the operation, as well as seizing hundreds of illegal cigarettes from premises in the London Road and Abbeydale Road areas.

Read More Watchdog launches new investigations into claims South Yorkshire Police failed to protect sex abuse victims

Detective Inspector Joe Hackworthy said: "The sale of counterfeit products poses an economic risk to legitimate businesses that are being undercut. They also pose health risks to you, our local communities.

"This operation is about targeting businesses that are being used as cover for a whole range of criminality - not just the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen links to modern slavery, organised crime, and while many of these businesses are operating legitimately and within the law, we know some cash-intensive businesses are used as fronts for money laundering."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the multi-agency operation also involved their neighbourhood policing teams and alongside colleagues from Sheffield City Council and Rotherham Council Trading Standards and Home Office Immigration and Enforcement.

Read More South Yorkshire prison guard who had affair with inmate calls for raise in minimum age for officers

DI Hackworthy added: "The success of this operation is down to a team effort from across South Yorkshire Police and partners. We have also generated valuable intelligence which will allow us to act in the future to tackle criminals operating in our communities."

If you see something that is not quite right, police urge you to report it to them, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and wish to stay anonymous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us what you know – call 101 or go through our suspicious activity online portal.

If you don’t feel comfortable contacting us directly, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers on www.Crimestoppers-uk.org