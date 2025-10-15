A besotted South Yorkshire prison guard who was jailed over an intimate relationship with an inmate has launched a petition, demanding the minimum age for prison officers be raised.

Morgan Farr Varney, who worked at HMP Lindholme, was jailed earlier this year after she was captured on CCTV entering a cupboard with a convicted drug dealer and admitting she "proper fell in love with him".

The 24-year-old, of West Avenue, Stainforth, also sent love letters to the inmate at the Category C jail where she had worked since April 2022.

After pleading guilty to misconduct in public office, she was sentenced to 10 months in jail.

Now she has spoken out to tell her story – and has launched a petition calling for the minimum age for guards to be increased.

On her petition page, HERE, she wrote: ”I am speaking out to share my story, not to excuse the mistakes I made when I was younger, but to shed light on how immaturity, inexperience, and emotional vulnerability can have devastating consequences when placed in an environment as complex and high-pressure as a prison.

“When I first joined the prison service, I was young, eager to prove myself, to help others, and to build a career.

"But I was also naive. I didn’t yet understand how power dynamics, emotional manipulation, and psychological pressure could affect a person, especially someone still finding their identity and confidence.

“Over time, I found myself caught in a situation that I was not emotionally equipped to handle.

"I was manipulated, subtly and gradually, until I could no longer see the boundaries I was crossing.

"The consequences of that manipulation were life-changing. I lost three years of my life, defended my abuser, endured imprisonment myself, and suffered immense personal and emotional trauma.

“If proper measures of support had been in place, things could have been very different.

"I didn’t feel able to confide in management or talk openly about what I was experiencing.

"There was no safe space to express confusion, doubt, or fear. Instead, the only so-called safeguard was a basic anti-corruption slideshow, a tick-box exercise that does nothing to prepare you for the psychological and emotional manipulation that can happen inside a prison.

"That same tick-box training is later used against you the moment you find yourself in a vulnerable situation.

“Being sent to jail was the hardest experience of my life.

"I faced humiliation, loss, isolation, and the harsh reality of what it means to have no control over your future.

"I also endured the public judgment that came with seeing my story turned into dramatised headlines, full of exaggerations, omissions, and outright lies.

"The media painted me as a scandal, not a young woman who had been vulnerable and manipulated within a system that failed to protect her.

“I accept responsibility for my actions, but I also know that what happened to me was not solely a matter of personal failure.

"It was the product of a system that placed a young, inexperienced person in a position of authority without adequate emotional or psychological safeguards.

“If I had been older, more mature, more aware of manipulation tactics, and better supported and trained, I genuinely believe my life would have taken a very different course.

“That is why I am advocating for change: to raise the minimum age of UK prison officers.

“Prisons are emotionally volatile environments, filled with manipulation, trauma, and psychological challenges that even seasoned professionals struggle to navigate. It is simply unfair and unsafe to place young, impressionable individuals, often barely out of adolescence, in such positions of responsibility and risk.

“My experience is not unique. Others have been affected in similar ways but have remained silent out of shame or fear and after speaking to multiple other young people who have been in the same situation as myself, to see the way their lives were ruined, or will be - I can no longer sit and do nothing about it.

"I am speaking now because I do not want anyone else to lose years of their life the way I did.

“I believe in accountability, but I also believe in prevention. Raising the minimum age for prison officers is not about excluding young people; it is about protecting them and protecting the integrity of the system itself.

“I hope my story helps bring awareness to the urgent need for reform. No young person should be set up to fail in an environment that demands maturity far beyond their years.

“It is time for change. It is time to protect both staff and prisoners from the avoidable harm that comes from inexperience and systemic oversight.

“Whether you read my story with sympathy, judgment, or recognition, I ask only that you help me raise awareness.

"You may find my choices difficult to understand, or you may see parts of your own experience reflected in them.

"Either way, if sharing my story helps even one person recognise manipulation, avoid the same mistakes, or reach out to someone who might be vulnerable, then some good will have come from my pain. If just one life is diverted from the path I took, I will feel that, in some small way, I have helped to make things right.”