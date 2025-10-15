The police watchdog has launched 10 new investigations into South Yorkshire Police’s past handling of allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) took action following complaints submitted by a solicitors' firm on behalf of women claiming SYP failed to take action to protect them from abuse when they were children.

The complaints date back to the early 2000s and centre around children being abused by members of the public who were known by the police, with police failing to carry out sufficient investigative actions and adequately safeguard them or act upon information that was provided.

South Yorkshire Police's Rotherham Police Station. Credit: Getty

The new investigation are separate to similar investigations into non-recent child sexual abuse which are being carried out by the National Crime Agency under the IOPC’s direction.

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “When we published our overarching report on the Operation Linden investigations in 2022 into how South Yorkshire Police investigated reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham, we acknowledged that there may be further complaints and that is why we have always wanted to ensure that any victim-survivors felt able to come forward.

“It is entirely understandable that all those affected, as well as the wider public, will have concerns about these further complaints so that is why it’s vital we ensure they are thoroughly and robustly investigated.

“We have informed all parties of our decision to independently investigate these matters and we will ensure complainants are kept informed as the investigations progress. We encourage any victim-survivors or witnesses, who are yet to come forward, to make contact.”

Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett, of SYP, said: “We are profoundly aware of our previous failings in Rotherham and our dedicated teams work hard every single day to deliver the victim-centred and suspect-focused service victim survivors rightly expect and deserve.

“When we receive new allegations of past failings of this nature, we will refer these for independent review. We then fully support any subsequent investigation, in whatever format, to ensure victim survivors feel listened to, and have the opportunity to get the answers and outcome they seek.

“It is never too late for victim survivors of non-recent CSE to come forward and report what happened to them, including any associated police failings, when they are ready. For this reason, our door will always be open and we will respect their wishes and timeline.”