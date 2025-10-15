Police are hunting for a wanted man responsible for a violent attack on three people, which left one with a traumatic brain injury, and believe he is actively evading officers.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33-year-old Dean Noble of the Worsbrough area of Barnsley was initially handed a two-year suspended sentence in connection with the assaults, after a jury convicted him at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial.

The sentence was subsequently deemed too lenient by the Court of Appeal, following an appeal submitted by South Yorkshire Police (SYP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33-year-old Dean Noble of the Worsbrough area of Barnsley was initially handed a two-year suspended sentence in connection with the assaults, after a jury convicted him at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial. Anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately | SYP

The Court of Appeal quashed the original punishment passed down, replacing it with a new sentence of nine years’ imprisonment

Noble failed to present himself as instructed following the decision to jail him.

Read More Michael James: First picture of killer as he awaits sentence for manslaughter of love rival Bradley Hollis

He is today (Wednesday, October 15, 2025) being circulated as wanted by SYP.

A force spokesperson said: “In May 2021, Noble violently attacked three people at an address in Worsbrough, Barnsley, leaving them with serious injuries. One victim spent many weeks in a coma and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Noble was found guilty of two counts of Section 18 assault and one count of Section 47 assault at Sheffield Crown Court in July, and received a two-year suspended sentence.

Read More 'Dangerous' Sheffield man jailed for sexually assaulting teenage girl

“Following an appeal by our officers under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, the original sentence was quashed at the Court of Appeal and a new sentence of nine years in prison was imposed.

“Noble is now required to begin his prison sentence but has failed to present himself as instructed.

“We believe Noble is actively evading officers, and now need the public's help in locating him.”

Police urge anyone who sees Noble to call 999 immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you have any information on where Noble may be or where he has been, you can report this to police by calling 101.

Anyone who sees Dean Noble should call 999 immediately | SYP

Please quoting investigation number 14/77597/21.

Alternatively, you can also provide information 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website.

You can also do this by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.