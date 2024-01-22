"Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in reports of operators breaking into properties by ‘snapping’ cylinder locks in this way."

Thieves adept at 'snapping' cylinder locks have been targeting properties in seven areas of Sheffield, police have warned.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said the force is aware of criminals developing a method of 'snapping' cyclinder locks, which are present on the majority of UPVC doors.

The spokesperson continued: "Unfortunately, in recent weeks we have seen an increase in reports of operators breaking into properties in the Richmond, Gleadless, Manor, Arbourthorne, Beighton, Birley and Mosborough areas by ‘snapping’ cylinder locks in this way."

"Therefore, we are encouraging people to take extra steps to secure their UPVC doors and properties. Look to upgrade your cylinder to a British Standard 3-star Euro Lock Cylinder. Consider fitting enhanced security handles achieving a 2-star rating.

"Cylinder locks can be changed by yourself. However, it is vital that they are measured properly to ensure the right size for your door.A locksmith approved by the Master Locksmith Association can specify the most secure door and window lock to use, as well as install correctly."

The police spokesperson advised it may also be possible to fit sash jammers to doors, which have also proven to prevent burglaries.

They warned, however, that it is important that you check the warranty for your door first, in order to ensure that the fitting of additional devices won’t negate it.