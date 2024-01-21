Here are the stories of South Yorkshire's biggest ever lottery winners

While winning the lottery is a mere pipe dream for many, several people from South Yorkshire have won big over the years.

As a Sheffield woman, known only as Mrs H, celebrates her £500,000 lottery win by splashing out on a trip with friends, we take a look back over the big prizes won by people from South Yorkshire over the years.

As the slogan goes, ‘you’ve got to be in it, to win it’ – and South Yorkshire has certainly been in the running for some of the biggest-ever lottery prizes.

Sheffield has previously been named as number five on the list of the UK cities which have seen the most lottery winners.

1 . You've got to be in it to win it As the slogan goes, ‘you’ve got to be in it, to win it’ – and South Yorkshire has certainly been in the running for some of the biggest-ever lottery prizes Photo Sales

2 . Bus full of winners Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead Photo Sales

3 . All smiles Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma and Sam at their home in Swangate, Brampton. They hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003 Photo Sales