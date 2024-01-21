Here are the stories of South Yorkshire's biggest ever lottery winners

As a Sheffield woman, known only as Mrs H, celebrates her £500,000 lottery win by splashing out on a trip with friends, we take a look back over the big prizes won by people from South Yorkshire over the years.
As the slogan goes, ‘you’ve got to be in it, to win it’ – and South Yorkshire has certainly been in the running for some of the biggest-ever lottery prizes.
Sheffield has previously been named as number five on the list of the UK cities which have seen the most lottery winners.
1. You've got to be in it to win it
As the slogan goes, ‘you’ve got to be in it, to win it’ – and South Yorkshire has certainly been in the running for some of the biggest-ever lottery prizes
2. Bus full of winners
Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead
3. All smiles
Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma and Sam at their home in Swangate, Brampton. They hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003
4. Lucky trip to the Co-Op
Co-op dividend...
Thorne woman Susan Waters, aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006