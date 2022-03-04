Mark Stanton, 38, targeted properties on Hangsman Lane in Laughton, Rotherham, in the early hours of October 31 last year.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how one of the occupants in the first house targeted by Stanton awoke at around 5am to discover his television had been stolen, along with its remote and two packets of cigarettes.

The occupiers believed the house was locked and secure when they went to bed the previous evening, but subsequently realised Stanton must have gained access to their property through an unlocked side door, prosecuting barrister Stephanie Hollis told the court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Stanton was jailed for 33 months during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on March 3

She added: "The occupier saw the security light was on and went outside and saw two males with hoods up who were pushing a motorbike. He realised this was his neighbour’s property, and shouted his neighbour’s name. They abandoned the motorbike and ran from the scene.”

The neighbour was able to recover his motorbike, but estimated that Stanton and his associate had caused £400 of damage when they dropped it as they made their escape.

Stanton returned to the area the following evening, and was spotted entering the second neighbour’s commercial premises.

After being informed of his presence, the neighbour followed Stanton for some distance, who responded by threatening him.

Stanton was arrested a short time later, and in police interview he said he entered the commercial premises because he was ‘just looking for somewhere to urinate’.

Ms Hollis said Stanton, who has a criminal record of 28 offences, should be classed as a ‘third strike’ burglar because of two previous convictions.

He pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and attempted theft at an earlier hearing.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said that while Stanton, of Beechville Avenue, Swinton has a ‘very poor’ record, he was not a ‘habitual offender’.

Mr Hughes told the court that Stanton had long been afflicted by a drug habit, and with his 40th birthday approaching, he now hopes to change his life for the better.

He said Stanton could have exploited ‘evidential deficiencies’ present in the case, but had chosen not to.