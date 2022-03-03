Coley Byrne murder: Suspect due to make first appearance in court today over fatal stabbing at Gypsy Queen pub
A murder suspect is due to make his first appearance at court today after being charged over a fatal stabbing at a Sheffield pub.
Bovic Mupolo, aged 21, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, Sheffield, was arrested on Tuesday and charged yesterday with the murder of Macaulay Byrne, who was known as Coley.
Coley, 26, who was a dad-of-five, was fatally stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021.
Mupolo has been remanded in custody since his arrest and is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
A total of five arrests have been made so far over the killing.
Layton Morris, 26, of Sidney Street, Mexborough, has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder.
Three others were bailed after police questioning.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, while two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
DCI Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: “The investigation team have been working tirelessly to ensure that all parties involved in the death of Macaulay are identified and dealt with accordingly, and this most recent arrest and charge of a man for the murder of Macaulay is seen as a significant milestone in this particular case.”
Coley suffered stab wounds when violence flared inside the Gypsy Queen and then spilled outside onto the car park.
Witnesses said glasses were smashed during the disturbance.
His funeral was held last month.
Anyone with information should call 101.