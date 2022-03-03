Bovic Mupolo, aged 21, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, Sheffield, was arrested on Tuesday and charged yesterday with the murder of Macaulay Byrne, who was known as Coley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coley Byrne was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton

Mupolo has been remanded in custody since his arrest and is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

A total of five arrests have been made so far over the killing.

Layton Morris, 26, of Sidney Street, Mexborough, has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder.

Three others were bailed after police questioning.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, while two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

DCI Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: “The investigation team have been working tirelessly to ensure that all parties involved in the death of Macaulay are identified and dealt with accordingly, and this most recent arrest and charge of a man for the murder of Macaulay is seen as a significant milestone in this particular case.”

Coley suffered stab wounds when violence flared inside the Gypsy Queen and then spilled outside onto the car park.

Witnesses said glasses were smashed during the disturbance.

His funeral was held last month.